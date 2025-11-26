5Star Preps is the go-to for everything school sports, and they have listed several players to follow in this current boys’ and girls’ high school basketball season.

Boys Basketball

Amir Dean, Alcoa, 2027

Condis Cherry, Alcoa, 2027

Jay Kirk, Alcoa, 2027

Justin Nordin, Bearden, 2026

Cade Murphy, Catholic, 2026

Malachi Brown, Catholic, 2026

Landon Lee, Catholic, 2027

Nick Steen, Fulton, 2027

Segond Sompa, Grace Christian, 2027

Eli Williams, Heritage, 2026

Jonathan Woodlee, Maryville, 2027

Rylan Woods, Tellico Plains, 2026

Owen Lentz, Webb, 2026

Cam Swearengen, Webb, 2026

Alex Leeth, Webb, 2026

Brayden Hazelbaker, Webb, 2026



Girls Basketball

Gwen Carroll, Alcoa, senior, F

Natalya Hodge, Bearden, senior, G .

. Maddie Braden, CAK, junior, G

Colie Thompson, CAK, senior, G

Emery Haws, Catholic, freshman, G

Avery Brewer, Central, senior, G

Lily Wright, Coalfield, sophomore, G

Karmine Carmichael, Cocke County, junior, F

Azariah Spurgeon, Cosby, sophomore, G

J. McNealy, Farragut, senior, G/F

Maliyah Glasper, Gatlinburg-Pittman, senior, G

Nya Burns, Grace Christian, senior, G

Bella Bradley, eighth grade, Grace, G/F

Naomi Boungou Tchanga, Grace, junior, C

Brylee Tullock, Greeneville, senior, G

Adit Kuol, The King’s Academy, senior, F

Kyleigh Cawood, Midway, senior, G

J. Stuffle, Morristown East, freshman, G

Natavia Alber, Northview, senior, F

Payton Rollins, South-Doyle, junior, G

Skylar Walden, TKA, junior, guard

Kyla Collins, Union County, sophomore, G

Kyndall Mays, Webb, sophomore, F

Zahnyah Rockett, Webb, sophomore, G

Meeyah Green, Webb, senior, G/W

