5Star Preps is the go-to for everything school sports, and they have listed several players to follow in this current boys’ and girls’ high school basketball season.
Boys Basketball
- Amir Dean, Alcoa, 2027
- Condis Cherry, Alcoa, 2027
- Jay Kirk, Alcoa, 2027
- Justin Nordin, Bearden, 2026
- Cade Murphy, Catholic, 2026
- Malachi Brown, Catholic, 2026
- Landon Lee, Catholic, 2027
- Nick Steen, Fulton, 2027
- Segond Sompa, Grace Christian, 2027
- Eli Williams, Heritage, 2026
- Jonathan Woodlee, Maryville, 2027
- Rylan Woods, Tellico Plains, 2026
- Owen Lentz, Webb, 2026
- Cam Swearengen, Webb, 2026
- Alex Leeth, Webb, 2026
- Brayden Hazelbaker, Webb, 2026
Girls Basketball
- Gwen Carroll, Alcoa, senior, F
- Natalya Hodge, Bearden, senior, G.
- Maddie Braden, CAK, junior, G
- Colie Thompson, CAK, senior, G
- Emery Haws, Catholic, freshman, G
- Avery Brewer, Central, senior, G
- Lily Wright, Coalfield, sophomore, G
- Karmine Carmichael, Cocke County, junior, F
- Azariah Spurgeon, Cosby, sophomore, G
- J. McNealy, Farragut, senior, G/F
- Maliyah Glasper, Gatlinburg-Pittman, senior, G
- Nya Burns, Grace Christian, senior, G
- Bella Bradley, eighth grade, Grace, G/F
- Naomi Boungou Tchanga, Grace, junior, C
- Brylee Tullock, Greeneville, senior, G
- Adit Kuol, The King’s Academy, senior, F
- Kyleigh Cawood, Midway, senior, G
- J. Stuffle, Morristown East, freshman, G
- Natavia Alber, Northview, senior, F
- Payton Rollins, South-Doyle, junior, G
- Skylar Walden, TKA, junior, guard
- Kyla Collins, Union County, sophomore, G
- Kyndall Mays, Webb, sophomore, F
- Zahnyah Rockett, Webb, sophomore, G
- Meeyah Green, Webb, senior, G/W
