Funeral home founder has died

Polly McCosh Click, 90, of Lenoir City passed away Jan. 20, 2021. Polly and her husband, Glenn, founded Click Funeral Home in 1965, which is still Click family owned and operated after more than 50 years. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church. In 1992, Mrs. Click was named First Lady of Loudon County. She also served as a volunteer at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center and was instrumental in installing and training the Lifeline program for many years. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City on Friday, Jan. 22, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Additional obituary information here.