Arts and Culture Alliance offers grants

The Arts & Culture Alliance is pleased to announce Ann and Steve Bailey Opportunity Grants, a funding program through the Arts & Heritage Fund. Distributed through the Arts & Culture Alliance, Bailey Opportunity grants provide opportunities to individual artists and small, professionally-oriented arts and culture organizations with budgets are under $100,000. The grants are designed to spur continued artistic and administrative growth in innovative, entrepreneurial artists and organizations at any stage in their development. Projects that allow for the exploration of new avenues of creativity, wrestling with new ideas that can advance one’s creative work, and strengthening business practices are especially encouraged.

Awards typically range from $100 to $15,000. Bailey Opportunity grants will invest $100,000 in East Tennessee arts projects and programs taking place July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

Interested applicants may view the guidelines and download the application here. Previous grantees are eligible to apply. Applicants must speak with Liza Zenni, executive director of the Arts & Culture Alliance, prior to submitting an application. Email LZ@knoxalliance.com to request a phone or Zoom meeting or for assistance with any questions.

For info on other events contact the Arts & Culture Alliance.