Lundy, former official, has died

Ted Sadler Lundy, 87, died Jan. 13, 2021, in Blacksburg, Virginia. People of a certain age (old) will remember Ted from his service on the old Knox County Court. He and his first wife, Frances, were founders of St. Mark United Methodist Church in 1956. Their daughter, Tina, was always around. Ted was a leader wherever he landed. He earned a doctorate in metallurgical engineering from UT and worked at ORNL for 31 years (1957-88). Obituary info is here.

Sheri Burns will conduct a “make and take” class in creating a wall-hanging basket with a row of hooks from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Farragut Community Center. All skill levels are welcomed. Cost is $50. Info/registration here or phone 865-218-3376.