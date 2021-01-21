Get entries in for Small Works Show

The Arts & Culture Alliance is hosting No Bigger than a Breadbox, the biennial Small Works Show. This national, juried exhibition is designed to celebrate the innovation of artists who create work on a small scale (no more than 12″ in any direction) and in a broad range of media and styles. Approximately 60-70 fine art works encompassing all styles and genres from both emerging and established artists will be selected for exhibition in the Balcony gallery of the Emporium Center from April 2-30.

Prizes include at least $1,000 in cash awards. For more information and an application go here.

The call for entries is open to all artists. Entries must be original and completed within the last two years. The juror is Joan Bontempo.

The deadline for entries to be received is Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

For info on this or other events contact the Arts & Culture Alliance.