This is my opinion on the half-staff flag debacle that has become a political football, of course. We are to raise the half-staff or half-mast flags (if on a ship) to full today and relower them tomorrow until the end of the 30-day period in honor of President Jimmy Carter’s death.

So, I just ask, “What would Jimmy say?” The ultimate mediator would say, “Goodness sakes, people, honor the office of inaugurating the President of the United States regardless of who you voted for and raise the flag to fly today.” He would also remind us that one of the greatest people in our history is also being remembered today in Martin Luther King and let’s fly the flag in honor of his legacy as well.

So let’s put aside the vitriol and be a Jimmy Carter in honoring his memory. We will relower our flags tomorrow but for today let’s fly them high to honor our highest office that he was so honored to hold.

Half- staff rules on VA website