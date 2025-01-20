Martin Luther King Day is celebrated today, the third Monday in January. King was born January 15, 1929, becoming the most prominent civil rights leader and advocate for nonviolent protests who played a crucial role in the American civil rights movement during the 1950s and 1960s.

Aiming to end racial segregation and discrimination against African Americans, he promoted equality through peaceful means and his powerful speeches inspired millions to bring about social change.

Here are just a few of the quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. that echo as his legacy continues to influence movements for social justice around the world.

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

“I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

“The time is always right to do what is right.”

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

“Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’“

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”

“Everything that we see is a shadow cast by that which we do not see.”

“Forgiveness is not an occasional act; it is a constant attitude.”

“Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle.”

These quotes encapsulate his vision for a better world and his unwavering belief in justice and equality.

