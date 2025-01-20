Fourteen men and women have joined the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as corrections officers. On December 17, 2024, they graduated as Correctional Officer Training Academy Class (COTA) #201.

Sheriff Tom Spangler said, “We are honored that these men and women chose the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to begin their law enforcement careers. Now more than ever, we need dedicated men and women who want to make a difference in their communities to enter law enforcement.

“This group of hardworking, dedicated individuals has proven through this Academy that they have what it takes to make a difference in our community and the fortitude to succeed in law enforcement.

“Congratulations, classes 186 and 187! I’m honored you’ve chosen the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as your blue family.”