If you are looking for heroes, just open your eyes.

Heather Cox Richardson, writing Letters from an American for January 19, 2025, listed several heroes and said: “None of those people woke up one morning and said to themselves that they were about to do something heroic. It’s just that when they had to, they did what was right.”

She then segued to the final speech of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., given on April 3, 1968, in support of sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee, who were striking for better pay and safer working conditions. King’s full speech is here.

Dr. King said he was pleased to live in that time, even though “the world is all messed up. The nation is sick. Trouble is in the land; confusion all around. … But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough, can you see the stars.”

King added that he would like to live a long life, but said he was not concerned about that now. “I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land!”

King was assassinated the next day, dead at age 39, leaving his wife, four kids and much work undone.

That work is ongoing, with leaps and lurches, led by heroes. Heroes are here today, all around us.

2025 High School Mock Trial Competition ahead

The Barristers, the Young Lawyer’s Division of the Knoxville Bar Association, annually hosts the Regional High School Mock Trial Competition for:

District 2: Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Fentress, Grainger, Jefferson, Scott, Sevier and Union counties

District 3: Knox County

District 4: Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Loudon, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Rhea and Roane counties.

Each team’s competitors will act as plaintiff and defense lawyers and witnesses as they make their cases to a panel of legal professionals and law students in front of a typically standing-room-only gallery.

This year’s case is a civil matter involving Lee Jasper, a rodeo star who claims to have suffered injuries as a result of a chair thrown by Wiley “Coyote” Smith, a local troublemaker, at the Jinx County Fair & Rodeo; Mr. Jasper has filed a negligence action against Reece Witherfork, the founder of the JCFR.

The new problem, rules and other information can be found online here.

The regional competition is free for students to enter; their coaches need only fill out the rosters and coordinating forms by January 24, 2025. Registration can be completed here.

News from the DA

Prosecutors in the office of District Attorney Charme Allen have been busy, reporting four cases in January.

Repeat Drug Dealer Convicted Again

The Career Gang Unit obtained a conviction against a repeat drug dealer caught with cocaine while on probation for selling cocaine. Sentencing is set for February 28 and the drug dealer faces 20-30 years in prison. He is 33. The arrest came on October 9, 2023, when KPD officer Christopher McCurry responded to a call that individuals were using drugs in a vehicle on Ridgebrook Lane. Officers recovered a small amount of marijuana, 14 grams of cocaine and $692.

“Aggressively prosecuting repeat drug dealers has contributed to the decline in overdose deaths in our community,” said DA Allen.

Case of the sticky-fingered cousin

The Career Gang Unit obtained a conviction against a 44-year-old man who broke into his cousin’s house and stole money. Sentencing is set for February 27, and the repeat offender faces 10-15 years in prison. The offense occurred on August 8, 2022, in a home off Western Avenue.

Motorist passes out, crashes into garage

The Career Gang Unit obtained convictions against a 33-year-old man who was found in possession of methamphetamine after passing out and crashing his car into a garage. Sentencing is February 28, and the motorist faces 12-20 years in prison.

The incident occurred on May 8, 2024, when KPD officer Christopher McCurry responded to a call that a vehicle had driven off the road and struck a garage at a house on Orangewood Road. At the scene, Ofc. McCurry found an unresponsive driver with 33 grams of methamphetamine and another small bag of fentanyl.

Man Pulls Gun during Argument, Kills Bystander

Prosecutors in the Major Crimes Unit obtained multiple convictions against a 78-year-old man who pulled a revolver during an argument, killing a bystander. Sentencing is February 28 and the shooter could get 15-25 years in prison.

On May 18, 2023, KPD officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Wilderness Road. Witnesses stated the elderly man was arguing with one of the victims when he struck that victim with a walking cane. The victim took the cane and struck back. The man then pulled a handgun and began firing, striking a second victim who was not part of the argument.

That victim was transported to the hospital where she died from the gunshot wound. “This is yet another example of a verbal argument ending in a shooting and an innocent bystander ending up dead,” said DA Allen.