Parkwest Medical Center has been recognized by the U.S.-based American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP) for meritorious outcomes in surgical patient care. There were 56 hospitals in the country and 21 international hospitals to earn this achievement.

ACS NSQIP is a nationally validated quality improvement program that measures and enhances the care of surgical patients. The goal of the program is to reduce surgical morbidity (infection or illness related to a surgical procedure) and surgical mortality (death related to a surgical procedure), and to provide a firm foundation for surgeons to apply what is known as the “best scientific evidence” to the practice of surgery.

“It is an absolute honor that Parkwest has been recognized for achieving ‘Meritorious’ status from the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program,” said Norma Edwards, MD, general surgeon at Parkwest Medical Center. “The surgical team at Parkwest works diligently to put our patients first every day, and this includes making sure we’re providing them with the safest surgical experience and best possible outcomes. We’re grateful for the recognition of our hard work.”

Parkwest earned “Meritorious” status for its composite quality score in the “High Risk” outcome category in eight clinical areas: mortality, cardiac incidents (cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction), respiratory (pneumonia), unplanned intubation, ventilator > 48 hours, renal failure, SSI (surgical site infections) and UTI (urinary tract infections).

“We commend all ACS NSQIP-participating hospitals because they have committed to using high-quality data to improve the surgical care of their patients. Parkwest Medical Center has gone a step further — not only do they use the data effectively, but they also have the results to prove they are achieving optimal patient outcomes,” said Clifford Y. Ko, MD, director of the ACS Division of Research and Optimal Patient Care.

