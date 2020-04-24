From Gibbs to Grainger County

Don Mygail Ruth, 87, of Corryton, passed away April 23 at his home. He grew up in the Puncheon Camp area of Grainger County and continued to have a family farm there. He had a varied career, working as a butcher and for the Knox County Property Assessor’s office until his retirement.

He processed deer and beef in his home shop for over 45 years and formed many lasting friendships. He was a past president of the Gibbs Ruritan Club and a member of the Burlington Masonic Lodge. He was named Grainger County Grassland Farmer of the Year in 2019.

Additional obituary information here.