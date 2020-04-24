MEDIC battles back with plasma procedure

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has launched a program that could have lasting impact on the battle against COVID-19.

This week the first local donors, Becky Gay and her son Harrison Gay, gave units of COVID Convalescent Plasma at the MEDIC center on Ailor Avenue.

Convalescent plasma treatment is the transfusion of plasma from someone who has recovered from an infection to someone suffering from it, in the hopes that the passive transfer of antibodies will help the patient fight off infection, said MEDIC spokesperson Kristy Altman.

“An individual must have had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis via confirmed lab test to be eligible to donate,” she said.

“MEDIC will not be collecting convalescent plasma from community members who may have had a previous infection and believe that they had COVID-19 earlier this year or late last year. Potential donors must be symptom-free for at least 14 days prior to donation and with a follow-up, verified negative COVID-19 lab test results to qualify to donate.

“All donors will need to have their healthcare provider complete the attestation form, return that to MEDIC, undergo an initial pre-screening, and once confirmed as a potential donor, will be allowed to donate by appointment-only.”

Altman reminded all healthy and well individuals to donate blood in the coming weeks. It takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. Blood collected at MEDIC is always tested for various infectious diseases.

While there is no known risk of transmission of COVID-19 through giving blood or receiving blood transfusions, there is a risk to the availability of blood for patients in need because of an increase in cancelled donation appointments and blood drives.

Locally, MEDIC serve 25 hospitals in 22 counties. To donate blood, phone 865-521-2658 or visit www.medicblood.org and follow the donate button to schedule an appointment.

Tracie Savage joins MEDIC

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has added Tracie Savage, BSN, RNC-NIC, CNML, as the senior director of donor services.

Savage is formerly the NICU nurse manager at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and has been with the hospital since 1992. She is currently enrolled in the Healthcare Management MBA program with Western Governors University with an anticipated completion date of December 2020. Savage has bachelor’s degree in nursing from Liberty University.

Her community service includes Tennessee Initiative of Perinatal Quality Outcomes and she is a HOSA Alumni (Health Occupations Students of America).