Go Cart workers assist customers

Food City employees are stepping up to serve our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Frontline workers are the courtesy clerks, cashiers, FEMs and Go Cart personal shoppers.

Suzanne Seals at the Bearden Center Food City is an example of this dedication. Kristen Deel, store manager, said Seals often takes orders over the phone for Go Cart customers who are not as familiar with the website.

“She has served this location since 1996, and I would venture to day the majority of our customers know her name. She goes above and beyond in customer service and receives numerous customer compliments, often several times a week.

“Suzanne Seals is a pillar of the Bearden community, and that is something 100% of our customers can agree with. She invests and cares about our customers on a personal level, and that shows with the dedication and care she treats each and every individual. We are proud to have her serve our location!”

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.