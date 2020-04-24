Strawberry farms provide pre-picked fruit

Farmers across Tennessee say sweet and juicy strawberries are ready for harvest despite the COVID-19 effect on consumers. While picking your own berries from the field will not be the same this year, you will still find the freshest fruit by going straight to the source, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Pick-your-own farms are modifying operations this season by providing pre-picked fruit and limiting the number of people in the field at a time. Some farms offer online or order-by-phone and have implemented pick up, drive through or delivery options.

“We want to assure our customers that we are abiding by CDC standards to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Jimmy McCulley of Amazin’ Acres of Fun in White County said. “We have hand-washing facilities for customers who want to pick their own strawberries. For customers who come inside the market, we have tape on the floor showing 6-foot distancing and have installed plexiglass on the countertop separating the customer from us.”

Will Perry of Smith-Perry Berries in Hamilton County says, “We have planted more acres in strawberries this year to ensure we can provide many more berries than in the past two years. We have researched best practices for farms during these unprecedented times, and we will follow all recommendations. Our produce stand parking lot will be the sales area this year. Customers can stay safely in their cars and we will serve them in a drive-through format.”

Call local growers to find out when their patch is ready to pick and any adjustments to hours and buying options. Depending on weather, the typical strawberry season lasts four to six weeks, so head to a farm now for the freshest, best-tasting strawberries.

Info: www.PickTNProducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app to find a farm near you. Follow “PickTNProducts” on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about seasonal recipes, products, and activities.

New Harvest Farmers Market

The New Harvest Farmers Market opened Thursday (4/23) to new rules, social distancing and a rain scare. Everyone survived and the market will be open from 3-6 p.m. each Thursday until fall at New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane.

Nourish Knoxville is continuing to offer SNAP processing and SNAP doubling (Double Up Food Bucks) at New Harvest.

Though the market traditionally serves as a gathering space for shoppers to socialize in addition to purchasing groceries, the public is asked to prioritize grocery shopping and eliminate socializing. All special events and programming, including Nourish Kids Club (formerly POP Club) in-person activities, will be suspended until further notice and only food, farm and hygiene vendors will be present.

A list of participating vendors by market date can be found here.

Notes

Market Square Farmers Market: Opening day is delayed until Wednesday, May 13, and the dates, hours and layout/venue are subject to change. The schedule now is Wednesdays 11-2 and Saturdays 9-2.

Second Harvest: Seeking donations to help with extra food needs during COVID-19 closures.

Mobile Meals: Volunteers deliver meals 10-1 as frequently as time permits. One- and two-hour routes are available, and there are recipients in every zip code in Knox County. Info, for a speaker or to volunteer: 865-524-2786.

Food City: Temporary new hours: 7-8 a.m. for customers 65 and older as well as customers with underlying health conditions. Also, each Monday, pharmacy locations will be open at 7 a.m. to allow these customers to pick up their prescriptions with limited exposure.

East Tennessee FARM: The Historic Oak Ridge FARM Market open each Saturday 8-12 in Jackson Square. * Ebenezer United Methodist Church Market, Tuesdays 3-6. * Hardin Valley Church of Christ, Thursdays 3-6; opening May 7. Click here for maps and more.

