Friends of the Troops thanked Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians for providing everyone in the Reservists unit with Girl Scout Cookies. The cookies were picked up and distributed among hundreds of service members in the Chattanooga area.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

