Some toys help to define a generation. Others transcend generations. Mr. Potato Head is one such toy. The Potato Head line of toys has managed to remain popular for over 70 years despite some drastic transformations along the way.

Mr. Potato Head was invented by George Lerner in 1949. His original concept was a set of several plastic facial features and accessories that could be attached to fruits and vegetables. He took the idea to several companies, but they were unwilling to market a toy that they felt would waste food so soon after wartime rationing.

The idea was eventually sold to a cereal company to be placed in their boxes as prizes, but in 1951, the rights were purchased by the company that would later become Hasbro. The original kits came with a piece of Styrofoam to practice building funny faces, but children were encouraged to transform fruits and vegetables into dolls using the kit. Potatoes were an obvious choice, as they were inexpensive and readily available year-round.

Interestingly, Mr. Potato Head was the first toy to be advertised directly to children on television. This likely contributed to its enormous success. In its first year on the market, Hasbro sold over a million Mr. Potato Head kits. The initial success was expanded in 1953 by introducing Mrs. Potato Head, their children, Yam and Spud, and a collection of friends.

The plastic potato body replaced the ad hoc produce bodies in the ’60s. New government regulations for toys prevent the sale of the sharply pointed plastic pieces. In addition to safety, the new plastic body had the added benefit of preventing parents from finding rotting vegetables under the couch. Sales continued to be strong despite this change, and Hasbro made several different kits, including Katie Carrot, Pete Pepper, Oscar Orange, and Cooky Cucumber.

The toy notably changed again in the ’70s when the body size doubled. The small pieces were deemed a choking hazard. Still, the larger size did not hurt popularity. Instead, it opened up their market to even younger children.

Few toys have managed to remain so popular for so long. Much of Mr. Potato Head’s current popularity can be attributed to his inclusion as a character in all of the Toy Story movies. Although the Toy Story version is now more familiar and undoubtedly safer, I can’t help but think that the original kits would still be a fun way to entertain children while their parents cook dinner (with mashed, fried or baked potatoes, of course).

Crystal Kelly is a feature writer for Bizarre Bytes with those unusual facts that you only need to know for Trivial Pursuit, Jeopardy, or to stump your in-laws.

