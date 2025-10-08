Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of The Crucible. The play will be performed from October 24 to November 9, with showtimes on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. The production will take place in Knoxville Children’s Theatre’s exciting new location at 747 World’s Fair Park. Free onsite parking is provided.

In the Puritan community of Salem, Massachusetts, a servant girl accuses a farmer’s wife of witchcraft. One accusation spirals into many, uncovering a web of bigotry and deceit that changes their lives forever. Among the most produced plays since its 1953 debut, The Crucible is both a gripping historical drama and an evergreen parable of contemporary society.

The production features 17 talented young actors, ages 10 to 17. The cast includes Sage Jamison as John Proctor, Leeland Robbins as Abigail Williams, and Emma Reagan as Elizabeth Proctor.

Also joining them in Salem are Azariah Arnold as Deputy Governor Danforth, Vivienne Bullard as Mary Warren, Kai Cass as Giles Corey, Charlie Fritts as Marshal Herrick, Camila Herrera as Betty Parris, Hogan Honeycutt as Reverend Parris, Lena Kennedy as Anne Putnum, Allison Loveday as Rebecca Nurse, Ava Reagan as Mercy Lewis, Graham Sexton as Judge Hathorne, and Harper Knight as Susanna Walcott.

Making their KCT debut are Teagan Allen as Ezekiel Cheever and Alex Bowden as Reverend John Hale.

The play is directed by Dennis E. Perkins. The scenic design is led by Sophia Bishop and Joelle Arellano, with assistance from Paris Harris. Scarlett Cooper serves as costume designer and is assisted by Natalie Graves and JoJo Maanum.

The props are designed by Addy Kate Thomas and assisted by Rosalie Linnabary and Elijah Monday. Tabi Maanum serves as the lighting designer. The play is stage-managed by Jenna Blumberg and assistant stage-manager Zowie Cook Aspen.

KCT is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.

