This Thanksgiving, Knox County Fire Bureau is thankful for Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which recognized the need for new lifesaving equipment and recently awarded more than $41,000 to the Bureau for a utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

The new UTV will allow first responders to proactively clear dry, flammable brush from the wildland-urban interface (the area where wildland vegetation meets human development) to prevent property loss during wildfire season.

“The Knox County Fire Bureau is honored to receive this Polaris UTV through the generous support of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation,” said Knox County Fire Bureau Fire Marshal, Brent Seymour. “This equipment significantly enhances our Community Risk Reduction program by expanding our ability to educate and engage residents in Wildland-Urban Interface safety. With this resource, our team will be better equipped to reach more areas, deliver hands-on preparedness training, and strengthen our community’s resilience against wildfire risks.”

At the Firehouse Subs – Cedar Bluff location, the department unveiled the grant and the new equipment. Directly following the grant award celebration, local Firehouse Subs franchisees hand-delivered dozens of donated meals to firefighters at Rural Metro Fire Station 10 and Knoxville Fire Department Station 18. These meals will help feed crews during the busy Thanksgiving week.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded 7,013 grants valued at over $102 million to public safety organizations since 2005.

To donate and learn more, visit any Firehouse Subs restaurant or the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation website at FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

