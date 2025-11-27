Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning’s media company, announced Celebrating Pat Summitt: A Live Reunion Special to be hosted at the Historic Tennessee Theatre on Thursday, December 11, at 7 p.m.

This storytelling event, sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, will be moderated by ESPN’s Holly Rowe, featuring former Lady Vols stars Candace Parker, Nikki Fargas and Andraya Carter alongside South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley. Together, they’ll share untold stories behind some of the most iconic moments of Summitt’s career.

Through intimate conversation, nostalgic video highlights, special surprises and displays of iconic memorabilia, this unforgettable event will celebrate Summitt’s fierce competitive spirit and her enduring influence on the game of basketball.

Tickets are on sale NOW.

About Omaha Productions: Omaha Productions is a media company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. The company focuses on developing content that uplifts and unifies. More here.

About Eli Lilly and Company: Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. More here.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.