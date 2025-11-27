Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you are enjoying the day with people you love.

Last week, 1,463 new documents were added to Knox County’s property records. Among them were 311 trust deeds, or loans, valued at $127.9 million. There were 16 loans valued at $1 million or more, the largest of which was $10 million, funded by Walker & Dunlop LLC. ServisFirst Bank loaned $7.14 million, and Bank of Tennessee backed a $6.02 million loan. The other high-value loans are outlined below:

Real estate transfers with a cumulative value of $86.09 million accounted for 209 of the week’s total transactions. Among these were 11 property sales over $1 million, including four commercial sales. CI Knoxville E LLC purchased two properties in East Knoxville, including the most expensive of the week. Airstream of Knoxville at Lazy Days RV LLC sold a 10-acre property at 7655 Lake Spring Road to CI Knoxville E LLC for $3 million. The other purchase was right down the road at 7400 Sawyer Lane, the Airstream office, which occupies the former Outback Steakhouse. LD Real Estate LLC, sold the 2.3-acre lot to CI Knoxville E LLC for $2.33 million.

A private party sold the 15,000-square-foot warehouse at 3304 Mynatt Lane, currently occupied by the Charlie Brown Company, to 3304 Mynatt LLC for $1.3 million.

The final commercial property is a 5-acre lot at 5134 N. Middlebrook Pike, between Knott Road and Henson Road. RCM Properties General Partnership sold the land to Mid Cap General Partners for $1.17 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through Friday, November 21:

