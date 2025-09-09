Starting a business during retirement can be a rewarding way to pursue passions, maintain social interaction, and generate income.

SouthEast Bank has advice for the new entrepreneur covering several topics.

Getting started with your small business in retirement

What is the best small business for retirees

Invest in yourself during retirement

Find specifics on each topic: Here.

Your financial journey starts with SouthEast Bank.

Olivia Johnson is marketing strategist for Southeast Bank.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.