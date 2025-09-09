The Knoxville Children’s Theatre (KCT) has settled into its new permanent home at 747 World’s Fair Park Drive, enjoying increased space, improved parking and greater visibility in the community. However, the theatre’s proximity to the University of Tennessee campus presents one challenge: heavy traffic and limited accessibility on football home game days.

To ensure the best possible experience for patrons, KCT has made the difficult decision to cancel performances on UT home game days. While this change results in lost box office revenue, the theatre is turning the situation into a creative opportunity by offering game day parking for donations.

Reserved season-long parking passes are available for $400 per space, while single-game, first-come-first-served spots will be offered for $40 each. The parking lot is just 1.4 miles from Neyland Stadium and features many shaded spaces.

Parking reservations can be made by emailing info@knoxvillechildrenstheatre.com.

For 16 years, Knoxville Children’s Theatre has empowered young people through the performing arts as a 501(c)(3) non-profit training theatre and academy. Every production is entirely youth-driven: all actors are 18 or younger, and students also take the lead in lighting, sound, costume, and scenic design. KCT does not charge for participation in productions and provides scholarships for classes, ensuring theatre is accessible to all.

More information on classes, auditions, and upcoming performances is available at www.knoxvillechildrenstheatre.com

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.

To provide KnoxTNToday with news and events, contact news@knoxtntoday.com.