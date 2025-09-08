News bulletin: “According to an anonymous source, Georgia is not totally, terribly traumatized by the record 72 points and 41 first downs Tennessee inflicted upon East Tennessee State.”

That same source, maybe Kirby Smart, said the Bulldogs will pump up their courage, zip up their hobnail boots and show up at Neyland Stadium Saturday in time for the 3:30 kickoff.

Long-gone Georgia announcer Larry Munson, an excitable sort, invented the infamous “hobnail boot” line in 2001 without knowing what one was. He said the Bulldogs “stepped on Volunteer faces and broke their noses.”

I don’t think that will happen Saturday. I’m not even sure Georgia will win. If three-touchdown underdog South Florida can beat the overrated Gators in Gainesville, I don’t see it as impossible for one-touchdown underdog Tennessee to upset highly regarded Georgia in Knoxville.

Fans will help.

As for the Bulldogs not being alarmed by what the Vols did to the Bucs, few Southeastern Conference foes are likely to be scared out of their ordinary shoes. The victory was convincing but not exactly cruel or inhumane treatment. Josh Heupel deployed reserves for half the game. Visitors received $575,000 to help heal hurt feelings.

The Volunteers did generate some excitement. They were ready to rumble when the game started. They surged ahead 24-0 in the first quarter; 207 yards gained to the visitors’ seven.

Joey Aguilar had another good day. He should have jumped on the bad snap instead of trying to pick it up. Mike Matthews discovered the treasured art of catching and holding onto forward passes. He made one great play.

Vol runners ran for 259 yards and five touchdowns. Star Thomas might be America’s best third-string tailback.

Tennessee’s defensive starters were not challenged. Georgia will challenge.

Recruiting analysts say Georgia has more talent than Tennessee – far more five-stars and a sizable advantage in fours.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, once a top prospect, has waited in line for an opportunity. Like Aguilar, he has not yet shot down an SEC foe.

Georgia showed some rare weaknesses last season that may or may not have been repaired. It was 15th in SEC rushing numbers. It was eighth in run defense. In two wins this season (45-0 over Marshall, 28-6 over Austin Peay), linemen did not exactly dominate.

Georgia’s defense has improved. We don’t know how much.

Tennessee’s defensive front has been thinned by injuries. Tennessee’s all-everything freshman offensive tackle David Sanders hasn’t played because of a mysterious injury. He may not.

The return of Boo Carter as punt returner undoubtedly gives Georgia something to think about. He hit three against ETSU. OK, the Bulldogs will be better at covering kicks. Boo does have ability. Boo is back.

***

Parting thought: The betting line has moved a point in Georgia’s favor which means professionals weren’t impressed by the Tennessee romp, the Vols are making too many mistakes, drawing too many penalty flags or history really matters.

Georgia has beaten Tennessee eight times in a row by at least 14 points.

***

Parting thought 2: Cora Hall of the News Sentinel reported some beautiful Aguilar moments before and after Saturday’s game.

Joey’s mother, Lydia, gave him a hug at the end of his first Vol Walk. His grandmother went one step up and gave him a kiss. Proud? She was wearing a No. 6 orange jersey.

When Joey ran through the T, Lydia Aguilar had to blot a tear. Later, she said she is thrilled to see and feel how Tennessee people support their team.

“It’s just great to see the passion … I just love it … so happy to be here.”

There was no mention by any of a dozen Aguilars about a pay increase for Joey, no complaint about play-calling or the offensive line. Could be some quarterback families are different from others.

