Empower Knox to establish youth council

Empower Knox is planning to establish a youth council in 2021 and would like to meet with groups of young people to advise on its creation. People ages 12 to 20 are invited to attend a Virtual Youth Forums on Feb. 4 and 18 from 5-6 p.m. Email Kathy Mack to sign up to participate.

The mission of the Empower Knox initiative is building successful life outcomes for Knoxville’s youth. Empower Knox has its roots in the Save Our Sons initiative, established by Mayor Madeline Rogero and City partners to remove barriers, address persistent opportunity gaps and build strong, lasting bridges to success for Knoxville’s sons ages 14-24. In collaboration with the new and existing partner organizations, Empower Knox works to build capacity within organizations that address and meet the needs of at-risk youth.

Information provided by the City of Knoxville.