KAWE seeks nominations

The Lucy Webb Gibson Notable Woman award is given annually by the Knoxville Association of Women Executives in memory of the group’s former president. Eligibility is limited to women living in Knox and surrounding counties. Nominations must be received between April 1 and June 30. Learn more here.

First Horizon Foundation is presenting a new, temporary exhibition, Women’s Work, at the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. The museum will be open to the general public every Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with prior registration. The exhibition is curated by Emma Grace Thompson, a UT grad and former graduate assistant for the McClung Museum. Learn more here.

Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his third State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. CST. Gather ’round the zoom or webex and see what Lee has to say.