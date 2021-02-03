Corky Acuff: Mentor and caregiver

There’s nothing boring about a woman named Corky, and Cornelia “Corky” Acuff of Jefferson City is no exception. Mrs. Acuff passed away Jan. 31, at age 80. Her obituary reads: Corky was well-known for her spunk and charming personality. She loved well and was well loved. She spent her career and her life in the care of others.

Trained as a nurse, she worked in health care until moving to Jefferson County where she served as director for Senior Citizens Home Assistance Services Inc. She mentored many young women in developing their own career and left a lasting mark on the communities she served. Additional obituary information is here.