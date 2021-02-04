Emporium kicks off First Friday with new exhibits

The Emporium Center has five new exhibitions opening for First Friday on Feb. 5 from 5-8 p.m. Come celebrate these regional artists and enjoy live music at 100 S. Gay Street, downtown Knoxville. For more info, go here.

During the First Friday reception at The Emporium, enjoy music from 6-7 p.m. by Knoxville-raised Jeffrey Fratus – singer-songwriter, classical guitarist, and lead for the Austin-based band Monohan. Fratus received the Larry Long Award from Knoxville Classical Guitar and is coming home for a special concert on February 6. While at the Emporium, he will perform a mixture of original music and music from his classical background. He will also be joined by clarinetist Veronica Gerhardt, vocalist Michelle Fratus, and former KSO violinist Jim Davis.

This photo carousel provides a sneak peek at the other new exhibits opening at The Emporium on Friday.

A Day in the Life - Steve Rehn Meanderings of the Mind - Robert Simon National Juried Exhibition A Place to Land - Connie Zhao

