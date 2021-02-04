A certain point of view

Back door, side door? Technically, it is also the only door to the John P. Cable Grist Mill at the far end of Cades Cove. This structure is photographed every day by hundreds of visitors. My challenge then was to photograph it differently than everyone else. This goal led me down and into the creek that runs past the old mill. You have to do what you must to get the shot.

The bright green spring leaves attracted me. This color against the varied lines and angles of the structure made for an interesting composition.

The Cable Mill, built in 1867, uses an overshot water wheel to grind corn and wheat into flour. Lumber was another product of this mill. This is the only mill remaining of the original seven mills in Cades Cove. During the summer, the Great Smoky Mountain Association operates the mill where one can purchase flour or ask questions of the operator.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week strive to share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville where you can stop and see their work. Check ahead to see when they will be there, as they may be off looking for more inspiration. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.