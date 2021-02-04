Kristy Lund takes helm of Halls BPA

Halls has a new leader. Meet Kristy Lund, the 2021 president of the Halls Business and Professional Association (HBPA). Lund will champion it as a business and community strength, especially as the area emerges from a pandemic.

“As incoming president, my goals are to promote the Halls Business and Professional Association and the businesses and people that make it great and strengthen its community involvement,” Lund said. “The board is populated with very talented people, including two new members who will bring new ideas and a fresh perspective and energy to the team.

“The pandemic has dampened our ability to have community involvement, and I am very much looking forward to being able to engage with the HBPA members and the community once again.”

Founded in 1952, the Halls Business and Professional Association sold light bulbs to put street lights on Maynardville Highway in the 1960s and led fund-raising to buy land that is now Clayton Park. The group sponsors the annual Christmas parade and the Halls Man and Woman of the Year. Recent projects have included gift cards for members of law enforcement.

Lund wants to raise awareness that HPBA is a resource for local businesses and increase outreach so that Halls community members are aware of the association, which meets at noon each third Tuesday at Beaver Brook Country Club.

Goals include:

Monthly newsletter

Speakers who can bring relevant information on business issues and

Updated website with searchable directory to allow better communication with membership and the community.

Halls has several key employers, and while the loss of Regal definitely had an impact, the community continues to grow. HBPA plays an integral part in community growth while also providing networking opportunities and tools to be a successful business owner. Learn more here.

Kristy Lund is acting manager of customer experience at the Knoxville Utilities Board. She has been with KUB for 13 years, with the majority of her tenure in the accounting department, including supervising fixed assets and most recently overseeing the organizational risk program. An active member of the Halls community, Lund joined the HPBA board in 2020. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and MBA from Tennessee Tech.