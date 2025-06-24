Tennessee State Parks have installed adult-sized changing tables at eight state parks to increase accessibility for all visitors, bringing the total number to 18 state parks with the tables and further entrenching the state park system as the most accessible in the nation.

The changing tables enhance accessibility for tasks such as toileting. They assist changing for adults with disabilities, children and teens. Beyond being more convenient and dignified for visitors who need them, tables like these open new possibilities for traveling and enjoying parks for many visitors and their caregivers. The tables utilize a remote to adjust the height of the table. Each table lowers to approximately 12 inches off the ground and reaches a height of 39.5 inches when raised.

Added State Parks with the tables:

Chickasaw State Park

Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park at Head of Sequatchie

Mousetail Landing State Park

Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park

Cedars of Lebanon State Park

Harrison Bay State Park

Warriors’ Path State Park

Bledsoe Creek State Park (two tables)

State parks that already have adult-sized changing stations are:

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Johnsonville State Historic Park

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

Red Clay State Historic Park

Reelfoot Lake State Park

Tennessee State Parks is focused on reducing barriers that limit access to enjoying the natural, cultural and recreational offerings throughout the park system. More information, including a video, about changing tables in Tennessee State Parks can be found online. Information about overall accessibility in the parks is also on the parks website. More information about the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy can also be found online.

