In a rapidly evolving real estate landscape, Wallace Real Estate continues to invest in the success of its agents with forward-thinking solutions. One of its most recent innovations is the addition of a brand-new role focused entirely on technology support.

Bailie Meighan joined the company in fall 2024 as Wallace’s first technology ambassador, a position created to help agents stay ahead in an increasingly digital business.

Bailie is a valuable resource for Wallace agents at every stage of their careers, from longtime top producers to brand-new licensees. She plays an especially important role during the onboarding process for agents joining Wallace, making sure they are quickly connected to the company’s suite of tools and systems. From CRM and marketing platforms to digital transaction management, Bailie helps agents integrate the resources they need to keep their business running smoothly from day one.

“Technology and marketing are constantly evolving,” says Bailie. “I’m here to make sure our agents feel confident using these tools and to show them how technology can simplify their work and strengthen their client relationships.”

A native of Knoxville, Bailie brings a background in both customer service and technical support. Before joining Wallace, she worked at the Apple Genius Bar, where she gained hands-on experience helping people solve problems and become more comfortable with technology. She also brings a wealth of relevant real estate experience from her time as a transaction coordinator for a real estate team.

Chief Development Officer Andrew McGranaghan sees this role as part of Wallace’s larger mission to support its agents. “Having someone like Bailie on our team is another way we’re making sure our agents have the tools, training, and guidance they need to succeed. She is a superstar with a servant heart and a wonderful addition to our company. Our business is built on relationships, and we believe strong systems help those relationships thrive.”

When you need real estate support, contact Wallace Real Estate, the leader in the business.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.