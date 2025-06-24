We’re pleased to announce we’ve received regulatory approval to proceed with the proposed merger of Southern States into FirstBank. This exciting chapter moves us closer to joining together and building a better future.

Southern States Bank covers Georgia and Alabama, so tell your family and friends who live there to be looking for great things to come with this newly formed family of banks.

As our president and CEO, Chris Holmes, said, “Both institutions share a deep commitment to community banking, and we’re excited about the opportunity to bring our teams together to continue delivering long-term value for our customers, associates, shareholders and communities.”

Completion of the merger is contingent on customary closing conditions, including the approval of FB Financial and Southern States’ shareholders. To read the full announcement, visit here.

Chris Parrott is senior vice president/ regional marketing manager for FirstBank and can be reached at Chris.Parrott@firstbankonline.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.