Here are some of the many Easter activities around the city and area, not complete by any means, but a start to family plans.

West Town Mall Easter Bunny, through Saturday, April 19, Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m. at 7600 Kingston Pike Free to visit. Prices of photo packages vary. Online reservations are preferred, but walk-in visits are welcome.

Smart Toys and Books, Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Franklin Square, 9700 Kingston Pike, Free.

Oak Ridge Community Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. The free egg hunt will be a traditional style held at A.K. Bissell Park. The event is designed for children ages 4 through fourth grade.

Fountain City Lake Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m. – noon, 102 Adair Drive: Free for hildren ages 6-8 will hunt at 10 a.m. Then walking 2-year-olds at 10:30 a.m. 3-5-year-olds will hunt at 11 a.m. and 9-12-year-olds will hunt at 11:30 a.m. Don’t forget to bring your basket!

Easter Jam, Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m-noon, 12733 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN 37934 Cost: Free First Farragut United Methodist Church is hosting an egg hunt for the entire community!

Seven Islands State Birding Park Easter Egg-stravaganza, Sunday, April 13, 1-4 p.m. 2809 Kelly Lane, Kodak, TN, 37764 Cost: $8 per family.

Grace Baptist Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt, Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m. 7171 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, TN 37931. This annual event will feature an egg hunt, free food, inflatables, face painting, games and prizes. There will be thousands of eggs and prizes for ages preschool to fifth grade. This event is free.

RiverView Family Farm Easter Event, Friday and Saturday, April 18-19, 11 a.m.-4:p.m. 12130 Prater Lane, Knoxville, TN 37922. Cost: $12 per person (tax included), children 2 & younger admitted free.

Ancient Lore Village Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 19, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. 7107 Sevierville Pike. Cost: $17 per person, under 3 free. Limited spots available, so reserve your tickets today!

Eggstravaganza at World’s Fair Park, Sunday, April 19, 2-4 p.m. 963 World’s Fair Park Drive Cost: Free. Eggstravaganza is First Baptist Church’s free community-wide event, and all are invited! It will be held at World’s Fair Park Festival Lawn with a wide variety of events, such as an egg hunt for children of all ages, inflatables, face painting, a petting zoo, snow cones, cotton candy, hot dogs and much more.

Dante Church of God Epic Egg Hunt Saturday, April 19, 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. 414 Dante School Road, Knoxville, TN 37918 Cost: Free

The Hunt 2025: Largest Easter Egg Hunt in Knoxville, Saturday, April 19, 12:30-3 p.m. Brickey McCloud Elementary School, 1810 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 Cost: Free Follow this link to register now! We can’t wait to see you there.

Knoxville Smokies Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 20, 2 p.m., 601 E. Jackson Ave. Free with purchase of game tickets.

Ebenezer Methodist Easter Egg Hunt, Sunday, April 20, 10-11 a.m. 1001 Ebenezer Road, Knoxville, TN 37923 Cost: Free

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.