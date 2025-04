Urban Forester Kasey Krouse met up with representatives from Trees Knoxville, Tennessee Valley Authority and Knoxville Area Transit near Green Magnet Academy to plant two frontier elm trees that will grow to provide shade for this Route 32 bus stop. The Shade While You Wait program includes 36 trees at 18 KAT stops.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.