Grace Christian Academy students, teachers and parents spent spring break in Europe.

A group of 14 parents and students, plus German teacher Deidre Randles and her husband, Jerry, traveled to Europe from March 8-19.

The group landed in Frankfurt am Main in Germany and traveled to Rothenburg ob der Taube; Innsbruck, Austria; Venice, Italy; Verona, Italy; Luzern, Switzerland; Heidelberg, Germany; and finally, by high-speed train to Paris, France.

Randles said, “My favorite part of the trip was when we all rose above the clouds on our cable car trip to the top of Mount Pilatus in Luzern. The whole car went, ‘OOOHHH!’ altogether the moment we saw the mountain. It was a whirlwind of fun, food and learning. The group had a great comradery and enjoyed devotion time together each night, led by the students.”

A second set of 26 GCA students and parents travelled to London for a week of sightseeing, led by teacher Misty Gouge.

Gouge recounted the trip, “We visited the British Library, the Globe Theatre, The London Tower, Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey and more. We enjoyed shopping at some iconic places like Harrod’s and even watched a football game.”

