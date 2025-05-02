We are thrilled to share that Dr. Mariah Dee has been featured in the University of Florida’s Shelter Medicine Program article highlighting her incredible journey through their mentorship initiative.

After gaining valuable experience, Dr. Dee returned to HSTV and completely revitalized our veterinary suite, helping us provide lifesaving care once again after years without a full-time vet.

Her compassion, leadership and commitment to best practices in shelter medicine inspire us every day. She doesn’t just heal, she lifts us all higher.

We couldn’t be prouder to have Dr. Dee on our team. Thank you, Dr. Dee, for being such a vital part of our future!

Read more about her feature here.

