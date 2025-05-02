Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Candidates to lead 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church. The five top candidates to become the new pope:

Cardinal Pietro Parolin is the 70-year-old Pope Francis’ secretary of state.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is a 67-year-old Filipino former archbishop of Manila, Philippines.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu is the 65-year-old Archbishop of Kinshasa, Congo, heading the largest number of Catholics on the continent.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is the 69-year-old Archbishop of Bologna, Italy, and president of the Italian bishops conference.

Cardinal Péter Erdő is the 72-year-old Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, Hungary, and is leading contender among conservatives.

National headlines:

Hazing gone vicious in New York. 11 Syracuse Westhill High School lacrosse players turned themselves in to police after hazing a teammate in a terrifying sequence of events. Upper classmen pretended to take their younger team members to McDonald’s when they drove into the country where masked ‘kidnappers’ appeared to overtake them. While all but one escaped, the one was hooded and held, causing severe anguish before the ruse was exposed.

State headlines:

Spring Volunteer Day at Panther Creek State Park: On Saturday, May 3, 9 a.m. at Panther Creek State Park. The primary project will consist of landscaping which includes removing invasive plants and mulching. Bring gloves. Register online here

Great Smoky Mountains Adaptive Program: On Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m., Great Smoky Mountains NP. Join a ranger for an interpretive hike and primitive camping experience. Trail is intermediate level and includes roots/rocks and hills. Register online here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Stormy days continue through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a high near 81. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely with a low around 61. Saturday, storms continue through the evening with a high near 73 and a low around 52. On Sunday, showers should end into Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

Girl Scouts will host a cookie drive-thru sale today and Saturday A second chance to stock up on Girl Scout cookies and support young women in East Tennessee, Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians will host pop-up drive-thru cookie sales at Downtown West Shopping Center at 1567 Downtown West Blvd. in Knoxville:

Friday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, May 3, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Oak Ridge Greenway Outing On Saturday, May 3, 9 a.m. at Haw Ridge Park, the TN Citizens for Wilderness Planning will lead participant in looking for late spring wildflowers and learn tree and shrub identification along the paved greenway. We will walk or roll on a flattish paved trail. Total distance 1.5 miles. Details here.

