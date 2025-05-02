Where can you save money on home heating/cooling and other things that contribute to your utility bill? The Tennessee Valley Authority’s EnergyRight program is touting what it calls a new and improved do-it-yourself tool for assessing your home’s energy usage.

TVA promises these perks when you complete the online assessment:\

Free energy-saving kit with LED light bulbs, insulated socket sealers and more

A $10 home improvement gift card

Actionable money-saving recommendations and access to a personalized dashboard

The online assessment is simple and requires you to answer questions about house basics such as the house age, type of heating/air unit and kitchen appliances you use, type of lighting you have, etc. It brings you to a place where it says you will receive that kit with the home improvement gift card. It further prompts you to consider home improvements and choosing a contractor for that work, with the potential to receive rebates.

The most significant progress I made at my house since having the in-home TVA energy assessment was adding a large amount of insulation to my attic. My total expense with equipment rental and minimal help installing the insulation was no more than $500.

That is the suggested amount of rebate per the site when you hire a contractor to do this upgrade for you. Switching to newer, electric appliances and installing a smart thermostat also seem to be energy-saving suggestions on the site. As always, you’ll want to decide for yourself what is possible as DIY and which upgrades you want to hire from specialty contractors. You may also want to vet contractors for yourself, asking for customer references.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs and manages solar installation projects for large manufacturers and small businesses. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.

