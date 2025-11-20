After years of co-locating in the Knoxville Chamber offices on Market Square, the Downtown, the Knoxville Alliance opened its new office in the historic Emporium Center, located at 100 S. Gay St., Suite 109, with a ribbon-cutting on Monday, Nov. 17.

This move enhances accessibility for the businesses and nonprofits that Downtown Knoxville Alliance serves. The new location will allow the organization to participate more fully in activities it organizes, such as First Fridays, while continuing to promote the vibrant culture and commerce of the area.

The Downtown Knoxville Alliance ensures a vibrant, thriving downtown by supporting

businesses, residents, and visitors. Established in 1993 as a Central Business Improvement District, the organization invests in improvements, services, and promotions that strengthen the heart of Knoxville.

