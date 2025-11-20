Three Knoxville real estate companies, including Wallace, Keller Williams, and Realty Executives Associates, have partnered to release a new public service announcement (PSA) explaining recent changes to national home-showing requirements.

The update, which applies to all licensed real estate agents in the United States, now requires homebuyers to sign a written agreement before touring any property.

Leaders from each company—including Wallace Chief Executive Officer Andrew McGranaghan—participated in the collaborative effort after recognizing widespread confusion among buyers and inconsistent information circulating online. The PSA explains that the required agreements can be brief, one-time showing documents used for individual appointments. Their purpose is to outline expectations, provide clarity, and ensure buyers understand the purpose and scope of each showing. These agreements do not automatically create a financial obligation for the buyer.

“Buyers deserve accurate information and transparency, starting with the very beginning of their home search,” said McGranaghan. “A clear explanation helps people understand what they are signing and why it is required.”

McGranaghan went on to explain that this is not an agent or company-level policy. It is a national standard. This allows every buyer to receive the same clear process, which reduces confusion and building trust in the transaction.

These agreements are simple and can be for a short period of time. They help buyers know exactly what service they can expect, and the cost of that service. This change strengthens transparency at a time when buyers are asking more questions than ever.

The companies emphasize that showing a home without a written agreement is not compliant with national standards. Their collaboration reflects a shared commitment to transparency, professionalism, and consumer education in the Knoxville market. Wallace remains committed to ensuring that buyers receive clear information and a consistent experience, regardless of which company they choose to work with.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

