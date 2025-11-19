Knoxville families are invited to a special celebration of local author Terry Lee Caruthers and her new chapter book, Red & Me, on Saturday, November 22, 10 a.m. – noon at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 Gay Street.

This heartwarming story, set in rural Tennessee during the 1930s, explores family, friendship, adventure, and the special bond between a girl and her dog. While offering a glimpse into life in a southern town during the Depression era, the book also addresses the painful realities of racial injustice—blending a child’s innocence with an honest look at the world.

Event Highlights

10 – 11 a.m.

Welcome & storytelling by Terry Caruthers

Activity stations include: Red’s Corner: Meet local dog rescue agencies (Young-Williams, Humane Society, Vintage Pet Project, HABIT) Knox County Public Library’s Depression-era bookmobile station Hands-on activities exploring life in the 1930s

Reading from Red & Meby Terry Caruthers and Q&A about her writing process

Refreshments: Lemonade and Marlene’s Jumble Cookies (featured in the book)

Activity tables remain open for exploring

Copies of Red & Me will be available for purchase at the ETHC bookstore.

About the Author

Terry Lee Caruthers is a lifelong Knoxvillian and special projects librarian with the Knox County Public Library. She holds degrees from the University of Tennessee and has dedicated her career to preserving local history and sharing stories that inspire young readers. Her works include:

The Big Day – a picture book honoring Agnes Sadler, the first Black woman to vote in Knoxville

Vivie’s Secret – The story of a young girl’s escape from Soviet Hungary

The Faithful Dog – a Civil War novel based on a true story of loyalty and courage

Red & Me – her newest middle-grade novel set in 1930s Tennessee

Caruthers’ writing blends meticulous historical research with heartfelt storytelling, offering young readers both wonder and truth. “The destinies of writers and readers are forever intertwined,” commented Caruthers.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

