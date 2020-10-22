Donations sought for wreaths

Wreaths Across America, the effort to honor veterans buried in three veteran cemeteries in the Knoxville area with an evergreen wreath on their headstones during the holiday season, is in full fundraising mode. Chris Albrecht said Wreaths Across America is one event that was not cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19. He’s asking for $15 donations to fund one wreath (larger amounts won’t be turned down). The wreaths will be placed in the cemeteries by volunteers at noon Saturday, Dec. 19. Send checks to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 50054, Knoxville TN 37950 or get more info here.