Services Friday for educator Boyd

Robert E. Boyd posted a 50-year career in education before retiring from Pellissippi State Community College in 2018. He died Oct. 17, 2020, at age 87.

He lived his early years on Drew’s Alley in Knoxville. Professor Boyd taught English for 23 years at Pellissippi State. Prior returning to Knoxville in 1995, Mr. Boyd was a middle school and high school English teacher on Long Island, New York for over 25 years.

He was preceded in death in 2012 by his wife of 50 years, Stephanie A Boyd. He is survived by four sons and their families. Find additional biographical information here.

His body will lie in wait from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Unity Mortuary, 1425 McCalla Ave., Knoxville.

The family will receive close friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, with a private family devotion at noon and a graveside celebration of life at 2 p.m. at New Salem Cemetery, Middle Creek Road, Sevierville.