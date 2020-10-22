Seasonal splendor

Our community is blessed with many old barns. With one look at “Shade of the Barn” you see the cool colors of blue-green, grey-blue and lavender. Can you feel the temperature? Painted just a few weeks ago on a July morning, the scene lets you take a deep breath of farm air. In the framed result, I can smell the traces of animals long gone, the scratched earth and the dewy grass. I feel the toil of yesteryear while hearing the present day laughter of kids pushing their out-of-gas golf cart on their way to fish.

Many old barns are leaving our landscape as they rot and slowly tumble down. When you see one, try to take a moment to appreciate their mark.

