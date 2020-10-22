Seasonal splendor

Christopher RobinArts 865

Shade of the barn (Painting by Robin Moore Rohwer)

Our community is blessed with many old barns. With one look at “Shade of the Barn” you see the cool colors of blue-green, grey-blue and lavender. Can you feel the temperature? Painted just a few weeks ago on a July morning, the scene lets you take a deep breath of farm air. In the framed result, I can smell the traces of animals long gone, the scratched earth and the dewy grass. I feel the toil of yesteryear while hearing the present day laughter of kids pushing their out-of-gas golf cart on their way to fish.


Many old barns are leaving our landscape as they rot and slowly tumble down. When you see one, try to take a moment to appreciate their mark.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.

 

