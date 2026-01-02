We open 2026 with a one-dish pasta meal using egg noodles. Egg noodles are not a modern-day ingredient produced as a larger version of spaghetti. Egg noodles have a rich history that spans various cultures.

Egg noodles trace back to China around 2000 BCE. Known as “jiaozi” or “chao mein,” egg noodles became popular in stir-fries and soups. The use of eggs in pasta dates back to the Middle Ages in Italy, with dishes like fettuccine emerging in the 15th century. Egg noodles also became staples in Eastern European Jewish cuisine and are often found in kugel and chicken soup.

Today, egg noodles are available in fine, medium, wide, and extra-wide sizes. This recipe includes the wide version of the noodle.

Egg Noodle Bake

Ingredients

8-ounce wide egg noodles

1 Tbs butter

1 1/4 pounds lean ground beef

1 teaspoon salt

1 tsp oregano

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 15-oz. can tomato sauce

1 cup cottage cheese

1 cup sour cream

1 cup chopped green onions

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Directions

Cook noodles in boiling salted water. Toss with 1TBS butter and set aside. Preheat oven to 350°F Brown meat; add salt, pepper, garlic salt, and tomato sauce. Simmer for 5 minutes. Mix cottage cheese, sour cream, onions, meat sauce, and noodles. Place in a casserole dish and sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350°F for 20 minutes.

Dishing It Out will be a place where Aneisa Rolen shares favorite recipes that require minimal preparation, limited culinary knowledge, yet provide maximum flavor, designed for the hesitant cook who loves good food but isn’t particularly a culinary enthusiast. The recipes provided will accompany the videos, making cooking accessible even to the most reluctant chefs.

