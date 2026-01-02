A new grassroots report is out with potential solutions for clean air and climate resilience. The BREATHE report addresses the need for climate solutions as the nine-county Knoxville Metro area grows to an estimated one million residents by 2028.

Poor air quality is just one of many climate concerns, along with extreme weather conditions such as severe storms and flooding. The BREATHE plan is to cut climate-altering emissions by 75% (compared to 2022) by 2050. It includes involvement and support from the mayors of Knoxville, Maryville, and Alcoa.

Key areas of concern with room for improvement include energy use and building efficiency, transportation emissions, waste management, and the preservation of green spaces. Grassroots ideas are to make weatherization and energy upgrades more affordable for people. The ideas also point to more jobs in building technologies such as HVAC.

The report summarizes with:

“The BREATHE Plan is a roadmap for how to collectively act across the region to advance climate action in an equitable and sustained manner. Success depends on action from governments, businesses, nonprofits, and residents. Whether by weatherizing buildings, riding public transit, planting trees, or supporting local farms, every action counts. Together, we can build a Knoxville region that breathes easier, lives healthier, and thrives for generations to come.”

BREATHE is funded by an Environmental Protection Agency grant and was organized by the City of Knoxville’s Office of Sustainability and the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization. The plan itself includes no enforcement power, but rather serves as a guide for governments, nonprofits, and communities in general to make climate-wise decisions moving forward.

You can read the entire Comprehensive Climate Action Plan here.

Anne Brock is Marketing Coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs solar projects for manufacturers and other businesses. She’s at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.

