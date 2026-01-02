We have so much to be thankful for at Zoo Knoxville and have much to celebrate from 2025. We share just a few of the many milestones we achieved.

Births of a pandas, bat-eared foxes, a gorilla and red wolves

Arrival of animals whose species are critically endangered and in need of our care

The Zoo grew with the opening of Rhino Reserve, Max’s Aviary, and the debut of Smoky Night Lights.

We witnessed something truly extraordinary as human and veterinary neurologists came together to perform a historic, life-changing procedure for Mwelu the chimp.

While we are grateful for the growth and dedication shown to our animals every day, we are most thankful for you — our supporters, guests, and community. We are nothing without your continued belief in our mission.

We can’t wait for what’s ahead in 2026.

