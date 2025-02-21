The Dining Duo received a recommendation to try Country Burrito, known as gas station Mexican by some, as it located next to the Dash-n-Go gas station, 0636 Hardin Valley Rd., Knoxville, TN 37932.

A popular local hangout that has plenty of seating and a very attentive staff, never letting either salsa, chips or drinks get empty was a surprise considering the location.

The Duo started with cheese dip as usual for this fare then picked two different entrees: shrimp fajitas and arroz con pollo, a Mexican dish that translates to “rice with chicken.”

All the choices were fresh, plentiful and delicious. Another great recommendation in County Burrito.

Readers evidently know the Dining Duo likes Mexican food. We have now recommended a favorite restaurant in four areas of town: Powell, West Knoxville, Farragut and Hardin Valley. Need a South and East experience!

El Jinete in Powell: article here.

Mariscos Pacifco Nayarit in West Knoxville: article here.

El Mezcal n Farragut: article here.

And now Country Burrito in Hardin Valley. Country Burrito is open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.