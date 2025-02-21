On Tuesday, February 18, the TEAM Conference once again brought together successful farmers with educators and newcomers for a wide offering of ag information. The TEAM (Teaming to Educate for Agricultural Mastery) organization is several groups joining together for this cause.

“I think that there are a lot of opportunities in ag,” keynote speaker Ken Oakes told the audience. The co-owner of multigenerational Oakes Farm and Oakes Daylilies in Corryton shared how his family expanded to become a leading nationwide source for daylilies as well as creating an agritourism attraction. He told of the challenges of creating an online presence, learning to work with the public, and using trial and error to see what could be profitable. “I would love to see everyone here be successful with ag!”

Supporting the TEAM gathering was the Tennessee Valley Fair, coming up September 5-14 in Knoxville, as well as the Tennessee State Fair coming up August 14-23 in Middle Tennessee. “We are all about educating fairgoers about agriculture and forestry,” said Shari Bazydola. “It’s important to know where your food comes from.” She said 2025 is a special fair emphasis on swine within the context of food production.

Among the many groups represented at the conference was Tennessee AgrAbility, which provides support for folks limited due to injury or illness. The Farmer Veteran Coalition also seeks to help veterans or transitioning service members wanting to learn more about agriculture. More details about both can be found at AgrAbility@tennessee.edu or 865-200-4527.

Other resources showcased include the 2025 Knox Area New Farmer Academy coming up April 4 through September 12. This is provided through Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension. For details, contact Rylan Thompson at cthomp55@tnstate.edu.

Locate other ag resources in your county via this link for UT Extension at the University of Tennessee.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which provides professional commercial solar services to businesses, utilities and nonprofits. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.