Food City’s (relatively) new store at Malone Creek often hosts special events. On February 12, 2025, the store hosted a health care meeting at which two awards were presented. Liz Hankins was recognized as Associate of the Year, while Lily Rector got her two-year pin.

Back in August, Food City and three vendors gathered at the store to present a $10,000 check to benefit Anheuser-Busch’s Folds of Honor program. Food City partnered with Eagle Distributing, Holston Distributing and Tri Star Distributing. The promotion ran in all regional Food City locations from May 23 to July 4, and it raised a total of $10,000. Food City committed to donating $1 for every case of Budweiser 24-pack of 12 oz. cans purchased from one of the three distributors during the promotion.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing scholarships to families of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships totaling nearly $200 million in all 50 states.

Over the last 13 years, Anheuser-Busch, its brands and wholesaler partners have donated $21.7 million to the organization.

Zeigler rescheduled

Powerade and Food City are bringing fan-favorite Zakai “Ziggy” Zeigler for a meet and greet at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at Food City Deane Hill, 284 Morrell Road in West Knoxville.

The event was scheduled this week but was postponed because of weather. “Excited for this one,” said special projects manager Betsi James.

Registration open for Irwin/ Food City Bass Tournament

Registration is open online for the Irwin/ Food City Bass Tournament which will be held Saturday, April 26, 2025.

This is a major fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

Juvenile Court Judge Tim Irwin and his brothers attended the Boys Club while growing up in Knoxville. Their dad was a city police officer and the Judge tells of ways his family was supported by the Boys Club’s after-school activities.

Judge Irwin played football for Central High School, the University of Tennessee and the Minnesota Vikings. He attended law school in the off-seasons, made some money as a players’ agent and came home to help kids in trouble through the Juvenile Court system.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley has been dedicated to changing lives since 1943. Across 26 clubs in five counties in East Tennessee, we provide a nurturing environment for over 7,500 members annually, from pre-K through high school.

Our comprehensive programming focuses on academic success, healthy lifestyles, good character and leadership, youth arts and workforce development through our YouthForce initiative. We’re committed to engaging, inspiring, and empowering our members, and we have the results to prove it. Registration and rules here: https://bgctnv.org/foodcityfishing/bass25/

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 158 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama. Food City provided quotes and information for this report.